LAHORE - City police on Thursday threw a massive security blanket across Lahore with heavy deployment, armed patrol and aerial surveillance to guard mourning processions.

More than 10,000 strong police were deployed in different parts of the provincial metropolis to guard hundreds of sittings and mourning processions in connection with Ashura (10th of Muharram).

The central Zuljanah procession emerged from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi Gate on Thursday night and would culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah on Friday evening after passing through traditional routes. Several military units will remain on standby as the police and paramilitary troops are taking part in one of the biggest security operations across the province.

Zuljanah processions will also emerge from the main Imambarghas located in Thokar Niaz Baig, Model Town, Mughalpura, Shahdara, Iqbal Town and Township on Friday.

Authorities are strictly monitoring the security of all mourning processions by using hundreds of CCTV cameras and drones in addition to aerial surveillance with the help of helicopters. Heavy police contingents are deployed on both sides of the route of the central procession. A number of sharp-shooters are also deputed on rooftops of high-rises on the route of the main procession.

Mobile phones and internet services have partially been suspended in some districts of the province, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Jhang, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Jhelum. Pillion riding has also been banned in the vicinities of the main processions in Lahore.

According to the Edhi foundation, at least 150 ambulances and 200 volunteers have been deployed in different parts of the city to provide medical treatment to mourners. A number of special Sabeels of milk and water are also arranged for the mourners alongside the route of the main processions.

A police spokesman said that at least 10,000 police were employed to maintain peace and law and order during Ashura in Lahore.

On the pattern of the safe city project, hundreds of CCTV cameras are also installed on the route of the central procession to closely monitor the security situation in Lahore. Police commandos with gun-fitted vehicles will remain on patrol along the route of the main processions till late Friday. The Elite Police Force, Police Response Units, and Anti-Riot Force personnel are also engaged for security operations in different areas.