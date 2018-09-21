Share:

Rawalpindi - Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested 15 lawbreakers including nine Punjab Renting Rules violators besides recovering 40 liters liquor, four pistols 30 bore with 10 rounds, a revolver 32 bore with two rounds and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police netted Saad for having 40 liters liquor. Gungmandi police arrested Shabbir on recovery of 32 bore revolver with two rounds.

Westridge police held Syed Muhammad for carrying 30 bore pistol with two rounds and Fayyaz with a 30 bore pistol and four rounds.

Saddar Baroni police also recovered a 30 bore pistol and four rounds from Wahab.

Chontra police apprehended Anzal for carrying a 30 bore pistol.

Meanwhile, Morgah police arrested nine violators of Punjab Renting Rules namely Akbar Khan, Hassan Jan, Kamran, Wali Muhammad, Gul Amin, Gul Azam, Najeeb Ullah, Amjad Ali, Faiz ul Islam as they did not pass on the required particulars to the police. Separate cases have been registered against the violators.