HYDERABAD - As many as 201 mourning processions would be taken out in Hyderabad on Muharram 10 to mourn martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

The police spokesman informed here on Thursday that 17 processions had been declared as very sensitive and 18 others as sensitive in view of security. He added that 72 majalis of Sham-e-Ghareeban would also take place in the evening.

The central procession would start from Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA) near Haider Chowk and conclude after walking over one kilometer distance at Karbala Dadan Shah near the police lines.

On the way the procession would briefly stay outside St Marry’s School where Zuhar namaz would be offered.

The spokesman said around 55 roads and streets intersecting the route would be sealed. According to him, the mourners could enter the procession through only one entry point near Bacha Khan chowk after crossing walk through gates and could exit through the only point near the police lines.

The spokesman told that over 4,000 policemen and police commandos besides 700 personnel of rangers and hundreds of volunteers would be deployed for security of the processions.

He informed that 2 control rooms had been set up at the offices of SSP Hyderabad and SDPO City to monitor the city with the help of CCTV cameras.

Additionally, the jamming devices would also be placed along the routes of the processions, he added.

The mobile phone services would remain suspended through the day.