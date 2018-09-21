Share:

KHAIRPUR - Three people of a family were killed and a minor girl was hurt in firing by unidentified armed persons near Nawabshah on Thursday.

Karim Bux Daheri along with other family members was going to graveyard to offered Fateha some unidentified armed persons started firing upon them resultantly, Karim Bux his brother Rasool Bux and nephew Abdul Ghaffoor Daheri died on the spot while a minor girl Khanzadi, 6, was injured seriously and she rushed to Nawabshah hospital.

Police reached on the spot and took the bodies into custody and later, shifted the bodies to Nawabshah Hospital for autopsy.

The cause of murders is to stated old enmity in between two groups of Daheri community. Police did not register the case of incident till the filing of story. Meanwhile, a youth died by fall from train near Pano Aqil on Saturday.

According to railway police, a youth was fall from a train going to Karachi from Punjab and died on the spot. The body was shifted to Pano Aqil Hospital where identified as Dildar Machhi.

The body of deceased sent his Machhi village after legal formalities from hospital.

Two brothers drown in pond

Two minor brothers were drowned into a fish pond near Tangwani village in the limits of Shabirabad police station on Thursday.

Yasir, 7, and Junaid, 5, both were playing near their house suddenly Junaid’s feet was slipped into a fish pond and drowned. After seeing him drowning in water as soon as his brother jumped into the pond for rescue him while both were drowned.

After being informed about the tragedy to their parents and relatives they rushed to spot and fished out the bodies. No case was filled till filling of this report.

It is worthy to mention here that drowning is the one of the highest causing of accidental death among the minor children of Kashmore district especially in Tangwani.

It is necessary for the parents to restrict to their minor from going to near ponds and canals as they might not be aware of the danger.