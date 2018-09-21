Share:

ISLAMABAD - Around 32,000 interns of the National Internship Programme have failed to get their last three-month stipend despite the closure of the programme.

The last batch of 32,000 interns has not received stipend for the last three months (April, May and June), official sources told The Nation.

The tenure of the last batch was expired on June 30, 2018 but the dues of around Rs1.05 billion are yet to be cleared, sources added. Some of the interns have received their April stipend but no one has yet received May and June stipends due to problems in fund release, the sources added.

Soon after taking over power, the PTI government has closed down all the special programmes of the previous PML-N administration except BISP.

Earlier, in August this year, secretary Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) has extended the NIP for another three months despite the fact that no intern was getting benefit of the project.

“The project was due to expire in October but was extended for another three months till January 2019 by the secretary,” the sources said. Secretary IPC is entitled to give two extensions to the project and this is the first extension, they added. However later the three months extension was withdrawn and now the government has announced to close down the NIP.

The programme has failed to achieve its target of providing internship to 150,000 fresh graduates and was able to provide the opportunity only to 82,000 interns, they added. The last batch has completed its internship on June 30, 2018 and since no fresh internship was offered therefore currently no intern working under the project.

“The National Internship Programme was part of the PM Youth initiative which is designed to provide basis for youth training and development as well as experimental learning that integrates knowledge and theory learned in the classroom with practical application and skills development in a professional setting. Youth training give student the opportunity to gain valuable applied experience and make connections in professional fields they are considering for career paths; and give employers, both in the public as well as private sector, the opportunity to guide and evaluate talent,” they said. So far 82,000 interns were hired in the programme and they were getting Rs15000 stipend per month.

Training the educated youth of Pakistan through internship in private and public sector offices the PML(N) government had launched a national internship programme. Primarily, the allocation of interns will be made in accordance with the NFC award and FPSC’s recruitment criteria for provincial/regional quotas for all three years. The selection of interns will be as per their domicile but can be placed in originations outside of their domicile region based on the demand profile and matching of applicant profile.

The sources said that of the total allocation of Rs26 billion for three years the NIP has utilized only around Rs 10 billion.

Back in April, the ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination has pointed out serious irregularities in the multi billion rupees National Internship Programme (NIP) including the induction of double jobbers, lack of attendance of the internees, harassment of the females internees and has recommended asked for the third party assessment.