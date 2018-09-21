Share:

KARACHI - The city’s main procession of 9th Muharram-ul-Haram was culminated peacefully as the participants and clerics paid homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

The procession was carried out from Imambargah-e-Shah-e-Najaf in Martin Quarters and culminated at Hussanian Iranian Imarbargah in Khardar after passing away from its traditional routes. The law enforcement agencies and scouts including Abul Hasan Scout performed security duties as well as mobile phone service remained suspended in the areas from where the procession proceeded.

Allama Shehnshah Naqvi addressed the Majlis-Aza which was attended by a large number of mourners. After the Majlis, the procession was carried out and passed through MA Jinnah Road, Mehfil-e-Shah Khurasan, Saddar, Preedy Street and Baba-e-Urdu Road.

A large number of mourners including men, women, children and oldage people offered Zuhren prayer at Imambargah-e-Ali Raza in Numaish.

After offering prayer, the participations restarted their procession towards Hussanian Iranian Imarbargah and kept reciting Marsias to commemorate the sacrifices of Hazar Imam Hussain (RA), his family and companions.

The special security measures were adopted as all the routes leading to culmination point from Imambargah-e-Shah-e-Najaf was sealed and movement other than procession remained banned during the procession. The ban was also imposed on pillion riding from 8th to 10th Muharram-ul-Haram across the city.

Various scouts, rescue services, political parties and city administration also established medical camps with doctors, nurses as well as the paramedical staff in a state of readiness throughout the procession route. Water ‘Sabeels’ have also been established from where the mourners were provided cold drinks, tea and other food items. Fire brigade and other rescue providers remained on a high-alert in case any emergency arises.

A demo was also staged during procession by the missing person’s relatives. They were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the government and demanded immediate release of their loved ones. They demanded the federal, provincial rulers, Army Chief and Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the matter and take measures for the early release of Shia-Muslims gone missing. Addressing the demonstration Allama Mubashir Hassan said that it is unfortunate the many of Shia-Muslims were gone missing over raising voice against the atrocities of Israel, USA and anti-state elements. He said the newly elected government should take notice of this key matter and play his role for the release of missing person or further delay would force us to stage country wide protest drive.

If anyone has committed crime then he should be presented before court instead of act of forced disappearance. More than 50 of the Shia-Muslims had gone missing so far while security agencies were not sharing their whereabouts with the families, he added.

SECURITY STEPS

As many as 69,545 police officials and personnel performed security duties during procession of 9th Muharram-ul-Haram across the province while around 30,000 cops guarded the procession in Karachi.

According to the details, the cellular services have completely been shutting down from the morning across the city while authorities have also banned the pillion ridding to avoid any untoward incident. Police high ups have also monitor the procession from Command and control room while monitoring of the procession have also been conducting from helicopter.

Police have deployed around 30,000 cops to make the 9th Muharram procession foolproof, declared 144 points highly sensitive while installed 900 cameras at main procession routes to monitor the procession. The teams of bomb disposal squads have also continued their swiping operations at main procession routes. The security personnel have also blocked some 287 interlink roads erected barricades while established the main entry point at Nomaish Chowrangi. Police personnel and volunteers have also established the check posts from Liaquatabad, Gru Mender, and final check post at Nomaish Chowrangi where Walkthrough gates were installed to scan each and every mourner before entering the procession. Police high ups have also deputed around 200 snipers at 124 high rise building at the main procession routes. Authorities have also been directed to the all hospital administrations to remains on high alert while ambulance services of different welfare organizations were also present to handle the any sort of untoward situation.

Some 70,000 police personnel have performed security duties across the province, 16,816 in Hyderabad, 2237 in Mirpurkhas, 9280 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 8258 in Sukkar and 15404 in Larkana, reads a contingency plan prepared by AIG Operations Sindh for Muharram.

Apart from the 69,545 police deployment across the province, 1202 personnel from the traffic police and 1339 from the Sindh police’s Special Branch, Rapid Response Force and Sindh Reserve Police also performed security duties.

IGP Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam while monitor deployment of personnel and officials ahead of the 9th Muharramul Haram and remains in touch with all concern the deputy inspector general of police (DIGPs) to monitor the security arrangements of all the small and big processions, majalis, their routes as well as imambargahs including Hussainian Iranian in Kharadar and Nishter Park.

The IGP also monitor the platoons from the RRF deployed at procession routes to counter the possible terrorism act and also monitor the smooth flow of vehicular traffic and performance of bomb disposal squad during procession. IGP also visited centralised command and control room while monitor the procession through the CCTV cameras and 55 mobile cameras. A centralised command and control room has been established at the Central Police Office and at the regional command centre at Civic Centre.