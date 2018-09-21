Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH/AHMEDPUR EAST - DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed said that on 10th of Muharram there would be 79 Ashura processions and 12 Majalis in the district. He told the media on Thursday that 1,242 policemen, 119 Qaumi Razakars, and 650 volunteers had been deputed for the security of the places adjacent to processions and Majalis. He added that at sensitive places, extraordinary arrangements had been made to maintain law and order situation. “CCTV cameras and fences have been installed while participants of the processions and Majalis will be checked through metal detectors and walkthrough security gates.”

Ashura will observed today (Friday) in Ahmedpur East City, Uch Sharif Town, Chanigoth, Mubarakpur, Dera Nawab Sahib, Janowala, Sukhail, Naushera Jadid and other parts of Ahmedpur East subdivision.

In Ahmedpur East City, main Tazia, Alm and Zuljinnah procession will be taken out from Imambargah Noor Shah Bukhari which will be led by local shia leaders Syed Hasnein Askari, Haji Riaz Hussein, Sardrar Abdullah Nutani, Kaleem Baloch and others. This procession will pass through Tehsil Bazaar and will reach Karbla Chowk Munir Shaheed at 7pm where Sham-e-Ghariban will be held. During the procession, mourmers will pay rich tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussein (RA) and other Shuhda-e-Karbla for their great sacrifices in the Islamic history. City police under the supervision of Inspector Sardar Saifullah Korai have made foolproof arrangements for the maintenance of peace while Army contingents will remain alert in Dera Nawab cantonment to meet any toward incident.