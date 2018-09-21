Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former unified light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan has said that if given any role in Pakistan sports, he’ll utilize all his abilities to take Pakistan sports to new heights.

Talking to The Nation, Amir, who also held WBA super title from 2009 to 2012, said: “I am looking forward to come to Pakistan to meet with PM Imran Khan to discuss my future plans. I am ready to perform in any given role, if the PM wants my help and will be more than happy to serve my country and help the players win laurel for the country.

“Not only in boxing, but I can help in other sports as well and can use my international contacts to best of my abilities. I will take upcoming boxers from Pakistan to my training academy in UK and help them to make their dreams into reality,” he added.

He announced to postpone the Super Boxing League Pakistan, which was scheduled to be held in different cities till 2019. “We have collectively decided that we will be deferring the launch of SBL Pakistan to 2019. The final dates are still being confirmed but the league is likely to commence after the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“This is primarily because we have been collaborating with new Pakistani government to deliver a bigger and better product. New Prime Minister Imran Khan is passionate about sports, so all sportsmen including me have pinned great hopes in his leadership. We are hopeful that not only Pakistani athletes and sports, but other Pakistanis of different origins like me will also get huge boost.

“We will work tirelessly together with the team owners and the government to ensure that we can deliver the best quality league that Pakistan deserves. We are confident that with the support of the new Prime Minister and government, we can guarantee a successful league that we can be proud to deliver to Pakistan,” he added.

He said that he had met with Imran Khan many times and he is very optimistic about rapid promotion of sports in the country. “Imran Khan knows the sports well but now it depends upon which team he selects especially for the uplift of sports, as everyone is aware of the simple fact that Pakistan is blessed with natural talent but the only need is to find and provide that talent a platform where they may sharpen their skills and win laurels for the country.

“My best wishes and help is always available to Imran Khan and the government. Whenever they feel they require my services, I would love to help the country of my forefathers,” he added.

Amir said his academy in Islamabad is in full swing. “We have discovered raw talent and top coaches are imparting training to the youth. This country posses immense amount of talent. I am looking forward to transform that raw talent into the best in the business. Being an Olympic silver medallist in 2004, I want to provide Pakistan and England a lot of champions, who could raise their countries flags high in the world and it will give me ultimate pleasure,” he added.

The world renowned boxer said he has a dream of finding and producing best boxers from different cities of Pakistan like Quetta, Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and KP. “Pakistani youth in these areas are strongly built and also tailor-made for choosing boxing. Now it will take some time, but after that I will be able to change my dream into reality.

“Time is not so far, when the first-ever Professional Boxing League will take place in Pakistan in major cities and then everybody will witness how youth will turn their attentions towards playing boxing and adopting this sports as careers,” he added.