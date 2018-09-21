Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mobile phone service has been partially suspended in several cities across the country, including Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar on Thursday.

Cellular service has been suspended on the routes of the 9th Muharram procession, private news channel reported. Strict security measures have been taken for the processions and contingents of Rangers and police have been deployed near Imambargahs across the country.

Pillion riding has also been banned till 10th Muharram. The main Ashura procession in Lahore will begin from Imambargah Pando Street, Islampura while in Karachi it will start from Nishtar Park and in Islamabad from Sector G-6-II Imambargah.

Further, the Pak-Afghan border at Chaman and Pak-Iran border at Taftan have been closed for two days. Residents of Karachi also experienced partial suspension of mobile phone service in the areas where mourning processions were passing through on Thursday.