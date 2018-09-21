Share:

Rawalpindi - A couple died in an explosion caused by gas leakage in Chak Suthwani in Kallar Syedan, informed sources on Friday. The deceased was identified as Mumtaz while the name of his wife could not be ascertained.

According to sources, fire broke out in the kitchen of the couple’s house when Mumtaz’s wife went to the kitchen to cook but could not light the stove due to non-supply of gas. She came out to overturn the cylinder placed in courtyard. Meanwhile, the gas began filling the kitchen and as the woman lit the safety match stick, a fire broke out. Mumtaz rushed to rescue his wife but sustained critical burn injuries.

Both victims were taken to Rawal Burn Unit at Holy Family Hospital by Rescue 1122 for treatment. However, the couple could not survive, they said. The doctors handed over the dead bodies to their heirs after carrying out post-mortem, sources said.