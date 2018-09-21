Share:

BADIN - The Health Department has launched a drive against quacks practicing illegally in the district. In this connection, on the directives of Badin DHO Dr Mehboob Ali Khuwaja, health department raided clinics of quacks at Khoski Road, Seerani Road and Luari Sharif.

While talking to the journalists, Dr Rasool Bux Memon said they raided different clinics of quacks but before raids, they closed their clinics and were unseen.

“The quacks were playing with the lives of people,” he said and added that the drive would continue till elimination of quacks from Badin district.

YOUTH COMMITS SUICIDE

A boy committed suicide by hanging himself near Tando Bago village on Thursday. Sooraj, 16, son of Maghan Kolhi, hanged himself to a tree. Tando Bago police reached on the spot and shifted the body to taluka Hospital Tando Bago for autopsy and later, the body was handed over to the heirs of the deceased.

On the other hand, heirs told the police that they were unknown about the incident and reason of the suicide.