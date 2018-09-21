Share:

KARACHI - The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) in collaboration with the Health Committee of the Karachi Press Club is organising heart health consultation followed by awareness dialogue of expert panel on healthy heart for journalists at the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

The experts will perform cholesterol test, blood sugar, colorectal, ECG (if doctor advice), body mass index and other from 12:00pm to 3:30pm followed by brief consultation for journalists.

The panel of experts comprises Dr Saulat Fatimi, Dr Zainab Samad, and Dr Yawar Saeed while Dr Jawaid Khan will brief the media about healthy heart.