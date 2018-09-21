Share:

KARACHI - Karachi police claimed to have arrested at least a dozen suspects in various raids conducted in different parts of the city here on Thursday.

The accused persons arrested were found involved in various sort of criminal activities while police recovered weapons and other valuables from the possession of accused persons.

Korangi police claimed to have arrested an accused involved in child kidnapping. Police said that the accused person namely Abdul Khaliq hailed from Afghanistan reached Karachi two weeks ago from Afghanistan. Police said that the accused person managed to overpower a three years old child Arsalan and packed him into gunny when child screaming gathered the locals of the area which resulting residents managed to catch him and handed him over to the police. Police registered the case while started investigation to unearth the network of the culprits.

On the other side, Zaman Town police claimed to have arrested three young bandits while recovered weapons from their possession. Police said that the accused persons were children of the retired and present government and police officials used to conduct robberies while using weapons of their fathers.

Police said that the accused persons were the students of the private university identified as Ateeq, Wasif and Adnan used to rob house and also involved in street crimes. Police said that the accused persons used to divide looted money and valuables equally. Rest of the accused persons arrested from different areas of the city while police recovered weapons, drugs and looted valuables from their possessions.