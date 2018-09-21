Share:

Islamabad - All federal capital hospitals remained on high alert during 9th Muharram in order to provide medical assistance for the participants of the processions and meet any emergency situation, Thursday. The hospitals including Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Federal Government Services Hospital (FGSH) Polyclinic, and Capital Development Authority (CDA) were put on high alert for 9th and 10th Muharram, till the processions in the federal city concludes.

The polyclinic and CDA hospital had taken special measures to meet any emergency as both the hospitals are located nearthe Asna-e-Ashri Imam Bargah.

The 9th Muharram procession commences from G-6 and ends on the Imam Bargah following the specified route by the city administration. Spokesperson Polyclinic hospital Dr Shareef Astori informing about the measures taken during the two days of Muharram said that the hospital is on ‘high alert’. He said that as the polyclinic is located near the 9th Muharram procession route so it has made special necessary arrangements for the medical assistance.

He said the Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) will be closed for two days but the emergency department will be functional during Muharram holidays, where doctors will be available for 24 hours.

He said five ambulances of the hospital will be ready to provide medical help to the procession participants and it will move along with the procession, till it concludes. He also said that the number of medicines and blood bags in the hospital have been increased to meet any emergency situation. He said that along with increasing the medicine capacity, number of staff including nurses and paramedics have been also increased for these two days.

Dr Shareef also said that senior administration including Executive Director and Deputy Executive Director of the hospital will also remain on duty during Ashura. He said that weather is pleasant and there is less chance of heat stroke for the mourners this year, but hospital has kept more than 100 blood bags in its reserve and extra beds have been also arranged in case of emergency.

He said the medical teams will also move along with the procession. Meanwhile, PIMS administration also took special measures for the Muharram processions increasing its strength in emergency and closing the OPD for normal routine patients. Deputy Director and spokesperson PIMS sharing the information said that more than 500 doctors and 400 nurses will be on duty during Muharram holidays, while the extra beds would be also reserved in case of emergency.

He also said that hospital has sufficient stock of blood, while ambulances are also ready and are reserved for Muharram days.

He said that head of departments including orthopaedics, medicine and surgery are also on call during Muharram holiday. “Surgeons, physicians are on high alert while operation theaters have been also given extra staff and arrangements for extra operations if needed”, he said.

Dr Waseem also said that labs are also on high alert and in case of emergency the special telephone line 9261170 has been also given for contact.

He said that the hospital has made an emergency disaster plan to meet any untoward situation. The number of medicines and surgical equipment has been reserved for the emergency disaster plan.

Similarly, the CDA hospital has also increased its capacity, cancelling the holidays of the staff and arranging extra beds, blood and medicine stock in case of emergency.