Everywhere we see sweepers, who wake up early morning for sweeping the garbages, because from garbages a dangerous disease takes birth named, cancer. It kills people with its badly effectiveness. Sweepers are saving many lives, many nation and many families, if sweepers should not clean the garbages then it reacts with sun shines and produces 52 kinds of cancers. If our youths are perfectly saved from cancers then because of sweepers, our children always play in those places where they can see the homes are in too distance from the grounds, and some people don’t have any senses that throwing garbages on lands where their own children play is too dangerous, but those dangerous are being far from us because of sweepers. So, it is our responsibility to give as much respect to the sweepers as we can.

ADNAN MAQSOOD,

Turbat, September 3.