Share:

LAHORE - Lawmakers from different districts as well as PTI office bearers called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Thursday.

Matters of mutual interest, including political situation, development schemes and solution of problems relating to the general public, came under discussion.Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the PTI government will fulfil its promises made with the people. He said the government was working hard to provide relief to people in the first 100 days.

“The time of hollow sloganeering is over and people will be witness to our government’s practical steps for their welfare. Only lip service was done in the past but the PTI government will return rights of people of Punjab to them,” he observed.

Buzdar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had set examples of simplicity and austerity in the government and reiterated that Punjab will come up to expectations of its ‘captain’. “I belong to a deprived area of the Punjab and have full understanding of everyday problem of the masses. I feel the sufferings of the masses and we have common worries and relationship of pain,” he remarked, adding that a comprehensive roadmap had been chalked out by the government for solution of problems of the general public.

The chief minister asked the assembly members to keep a continuous liaison with people and make every effort to solve their problems at the grassroots. Those who called on the chief minister included provincial minister Yasir Humayun Sarfraz, assembly members Muhammad Tariq Tarrar, Fida Hussain Watto, Saeed Ahmad Saeedi, PTI leader Firdous Ashiq Awan and others.

Member of National Assembly from Nankana Sahib Brig (R) Ejaz Shah also called on the chief minister on Thursday. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said the PTI government fully believed in rights of all communities and best facilities will be provided at the worship places of minority communities situated in Nankana Sahib and other places in the province. He said country’s constitution guaranteed equal rights for all the minority communities.

CM TAKES NOTICE

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday took notice of the tragic incident that happened with a lady doctor of Shaikh Zayed Medical College and Hospital (SZMC&H) in Rahim Yar Khan and sought a report from the health secretary. He ordered strict action against the accused and extended displeasure to the hospital administration for not taking prompt steps in this regard.

CM MESSAGE ON YOUM E ASHUR

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that tragedy in Karbala “teaches us sacrifice, tolerance and forbearance”. “Great sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in Karbala have forever enlivened the golden principles of Islam till the day of judgement. The battle between vice and virtue in Karbala teaches Muslims to wage jihad against the forces of tyranny and barbarism,” he said. He said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions raised the flag of truth with their immortal sacrifices. “They taught us not to bow to oppression,” he added. In fact, Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) gave an immortal sacrifice for the supremacy of humanity and Islamic teachings. “They have written a glorious chapter in the history of Islam and their sacrifices in Karbala are the beacon of light for all of us,” he added.

In his message, the chief minister said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) raised the voice for truth with his perfect character and deeds and “taught us about protection of human values. The sacrifices of martyrs of Karbala have given courage to the whole humanity to stand firmly against the tyranny.” He said that Pakistan can be made an abode of peace by following the philosophy behind the great sacrifices of martyrs of Karbala and it is imperative to follow the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) for establishing a peaceful society. “The great struggle of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) is an eternal message of standing against tyranny and we should make a commitment to transform our lives according to the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS),” concluded the chief minister.

Also, the annual ghusal ceremony of the shrine of Hazrat Ali Bin Usman Al Hajvery, popularly known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), the patron Saint of Lahore, was held here Thursday. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial ministers Pir Syed Saeed Ul Hassan Shah, Mian Aslam Iqbal, chief secretary, secretary for Auqaf and a large number of faithful attended the ceremony.