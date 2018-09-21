Share:

KARACHI - The health department has imposed emergency in all big and small government run hospitals in order to deal any untoward incident during Muharram, the surprise visit of senior director, Health and Medical services, KMC Dr Birbal Genani reflected another deteriorating condition of health department.

On Thursday, when the ninth Muharram procession was en route for its closing end, and law enforcement agencies put high alert in wake of security threats, only two consultants were present on duty during his visit at Abbashi Shaheed Hospital.

Genani reached the hospital at 08:45AM and no one from administration including medical superintendent of ASH was found on duty. He inspected various departments including blood bank, lab and emergency. It was observed that nursing superintendent chief office was found closed and Additional Medical Superintendent (Addl.MS) Dr Rizwann reached hospital at 09:30AM.

During the visit of KMC senior director health, the OPD patients found waiting but no doctors were found available on the seat. However, only two consultants, one neurosurgery department and one from medical side found present on their places.

The Emergency Department renovated by Bahria Foundation was neat, and clean sanitary workers and working. He also checked the attendance of staff and warned that strict departmental action would be taken against absent staff. Genani strictly directed the Addl.MS Dr Rizwan and nursing superintendent chief to take interest in their job and make sure cleanliness and punctuality of employees.

However, source on the condition of anonymity while talking to The Nation said that if senior director will pay visit to other government run hospitals, the same condition would be observed at Civil Hospital, Jinnah Hospital and KMC and Sindh government hospital.

He said that the conflict of interest among the KMC administration and Sindh government has make health condition worst, “Neither medicines are in the stock nor medics are taking interest to fulfill their duties,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pehuho already admitted that the hospitals in Sindh are already facing shortage of doctors and other paramedical staff and there is need to be upgraded all system of health department as soon possible.