KARACHI - Sindh Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho will lay foundation stone of girls hostel at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) University of Karachi on September 22.

ICCBS Director Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary said that the stone laying ceremony will be held at 09:50am at the Prof Salimuzzaman Siddiqui Auditorium, ICCBS. The provincial minister will deliver inaugural address, UoK Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, former Federal Minister for Science and Technology Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman and others will also express their views in the ceremony, he added.