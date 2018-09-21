Share:

NEW DELHI - India Thursday successfully test-fired its surface-to-surface short range ballistic missile - Prahaar in its eastern sate of Odisha, officials said.

The indigenously developed missile was flight tested from launching complex-III of the integrated test range (ITR) in Chandipur at around 1:35 p.m. (local time).

"The missile blasted off from a canister that travelled the desired range before zeroing on the target. All systems functioned normally and the mission achieved a copybook success," local media quoted a defence official as having said.

The missile has been designed and developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Officials said Thursday's test of missile has paved its way for induction.

The missile about 7.32 meter long is having a strike range of 150 km and is capable of carrying different types of warheads weighing up to 200 kg, reports said.