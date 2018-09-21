Share:

TOKYO - Shinzo Abe vowed Thursday to press on with revising Japan's pacifist constitution after winning a historic third term as party head that set him on course to become the country's longest-serving premier.

The 63-year-old conservative secured 553 votes against 254 won by former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba, a self-confessed "military geek", in a two-horse race for leader of the Liberal Democratic Party. "I will finally embark on constitutional revision, which has never been achieved in the 70 years since the end of the war, and start building a new nation as we look to the future," Abe told reporters after his victory. He said his election had given him "strong support" to suggest changes to the text, which he would submit to parliament at the next session, expected to take place in the next few weeks. The election win hands Abe three more years as party leader, giving him the chance of breaking the record for the nation's longest serving premiership held by Taro Katsura.

To loud cheers of "banzai" - the Japanese equivalent of "three cheers" - from party members, a grinning Abe said: "The battle is over. Let's build a new Japan by joining hands and uniting."

Shinichi Nishikawa, professor of politics at Meiji University in Tokyo, told AFP that the vote was effectively a referendum on Abe's record that he successfully negotiated.

"But he can't wholeheartedly welcome the result as he couldn't win overwhelmingly."

Public support for Abe - a political thoroughbred whose grandfather and father both held power - has recovered after he managed to survive a series of cronyism and cover-up scandals.

Reconfirmed in power, Abe will head to New York this weekend to attend the UN General Assembly and hold a summit with US President Donald Trump.

Abe and Trump, who enjoy each other's company on the golf course and are close diplomatic allies, are expected to analyse the latest inter-Korean summit as well as trade disputes between them.

The premier said he would seek a face-to-face meeting with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un to solve the sensitive issue of Japanese citizens kidnapped by Pyongyang in the 1970s.

Nationalist Abe has frequently voiced his wish to rewrite the charter, imposed by the victorious US occupiers, which forces the country to "forever renounce war" and dictates that armed forces will "never be maintained".

Abe insists any changes would merely remove the country's well-equipped Self-Defense Forces from the constitutional paradox whereby they should not technically exist.

But any changes to the text would be hugely sensitive in pacifist Japan and almost certainly greeted with fury in China and the Koreas, 20th-century victims of Japanese military aggression.

Even if Abe manages to force a revision through parliament, he would face a referendum, raising the prospect of a Brexit-style political meltdown if the people vote against him, said Yu Uchiyama, political scientist from the University of Tokyo.

In addition, surveys show that tinkering with the legal text is far from top of most Japanese voters' to-do list, as the country faces an ageing and declining population and a still-sluggish economy.

Acknowledging concerns over the economic outlook, Abe said he plans to introduce "bold" stimulus measures to ease the expected impact of a tax hike scheduled for October next year.

Japan's economy has been expanding for the past few years at a slow pace thanks to the Bank of Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy and huge government spending, which have led to a weak yen - a key positive element for Japanese exporters.

But analysts warned US-led trade wars could be a major risk factor for an economy still struggling to win a long battle against deflation.

Abe confirmed he plans to reshuffle his cabinet, reportedly on October 1.

However, he is expected to retain Vice Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, a political ally who has backed his "Abenomics" strategy to stimulate the world's third-largest economy.