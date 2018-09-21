Share:

LAHORE - Cricket analyst and Peshawar Zalmi Global Advisor Dr Kashif Ansari has said that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) needs to benefit from former cricketers’ experience to find and groom the fresh talent for Pakistan cricket.

In a telephonic interview with The Nation, Dr Kashif, who is a cancer specialist in Houston, the US and has a great passion for cricket, said: “Pakistan is full of legendary former cricketers who can help the country in find and groom fresh talent which can prove to be an asset for Pakistan cricket.”

“Whatever the former cricketers have earned across the globe is just because of Pakistan and they need to pay back by producing cricket champs, who may serve it and win laurels for it internationally. Abdul Qadir should be given task to produce quality leg spinners, while batsmen like Javed Miandad, Zaheer Abbas, Inzamamul Haq, M Yousaf, Younus Khan and Misbahul Haq can help the country transform raw talents into quality cricketers.

“If franchise like Lahore Qalandars can get the services of Inzamam and Shoaib Akhtar for finding fresh talent nationwide, why the cricket board cannot get benefit from their experience. If the PCB succeeds in utilising the services of cricket greats, Pakistan cricket will have great backup and its quality will start touching the skies. In this way, Pakistan cricket team will start producing the best results in the mega events like World Cup,” he asserted.

About his plans for the promotion of Pakistan cricket especially at domestic level, Kashif said: “I am passionate about cricket and have remarkable plans for the betterment of Pakistan cricket. There is a dire need to strengthen the nursery of Pakistan cricket at school level. Go back to the basics and revive school-level cricket under the watchful eyes of PCB top coaches who may groom talent.

“How did we get Javed Miandad, how did we produce Inzamamul Haq and many other cricket legends, it was all just because of very strong school and college cricket. By reviving such initiative, we will once again be able to get genuine talent to represent the country at international level,” he said.

Kashif further said that he would then focus on promoting cricket at college and university levels which gave us Imran Khan, Salim Jafer, Abdul Qadir and many other legends. So there is a dire need to engage youth in highly competitive cricket activities in colleges and universities.

“After that, I will focus on improving regional cricket and this all need to be done under the umbrella of PCB. By doing each and everything through a proper procedure, there must be accountability of everything to make it transparent and beneficial for the country.”

“I would like to introduce three-leg programme, a talent-hunt scheme, which will produce 100 kids per year. Their grooming will be responsibility of PCB, as they will be educated, accommodated, trained and groomed under the board and they will be real ambassadors of the country. During their tour abroad, they will present true image of the country to the entire world. This is how you build nation. Resultantly, we get cricketers like Imran Khan, Ramiz Raja and many more well-educated and well-mannered cricketers,” he added.

About the ex-skipper-turned politician, he said: “Imran Khan is a great cricketing brain who can bring revolutionary changes in the PCB and Pakistan cricket. He must give a formula of cricket betterment to PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, and direct him to implement it in a true letter and spirit.”

He hoped the new PM would take not only cricket but other sports to new heights through his vision and bold decisions. Pakistan sports need an overhaul and there was a dire need to implement the formula of ‘right person for right job’ as it is the only viable solutions to address national sports problems, he said. There is bright future of Pakistan sports under the dynamic leadership of PM Imran Khan, Dr Kashif concluded.