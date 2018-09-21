Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Azad Jammu & Kashmir is all set to mark with due religious solemnity and reverence Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram when over 1400 years ago supreme sacrifices were made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions for the cause of Islam.

They showed an unwavering resolve to fight against all types of tyrannical forces and for the sake of rightness and justice, and to accomplish the cherished mission of Islam in all circumstances.

The significant day will, Inshah Allah, dawn with special prayers by the faithful at all mosques and Imambargahs with Namaz-e-Fajr in all eight districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir. Processions of Alam and Zul’jinnah will be taken out from Imambargahs which, after passing through the already-determined traditional routes, will culminate at their fixed spots.

A number of social and political organizations as well as individuals will establish stalls n’ sabeels of juices and sweet water on the processions’ route to facilitate the faithful in each n’ every nook n’ corner of Azad Jammu & Kashmir. Re-calling the martyrdom of Hazarat Imam Hussain (AS), Ulema and Zakerin during the course of the processions will deliver special speeches highlighting the great essence of the day.

The event of Karbala inspires us to uphold the glory of Islam coupled with the renewed pledge and resolve that we should not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the lofty ideals of Islam. Though the 10th of Muharram, the Ashura, is very important for diverse reasons, nevertheless, it gains special impact as Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)’s martyrdom and the event of Karbala also took place on this day.

As usual, it will be an unparalleled manifestation of complete unity, cohesion and brotherhood as a result of which absolute will be evident ever since the first days of Muharram-ul-Haram. In Mirpur district, the local administration has made all necessary arrangements to ensure maintaining of traditional peace and order during the course of the main Zuljinnah and Tazia procession in Mirpur city, to be taken out from central Imambargah Sa’adat colony on 10th of Muharram ul Haraam today - Friday, official sources said.

Exceptional security has been intensified across the district through the deployment of contingents of police which will remain alert till the time of reaching of the Zul’jinnah procession at its set destination, SSP Mirpur Riaz Haider Bukhari told media when contacted for elaborating the security arrangements given final touches to observe the sanctified day in the district with full respect and honor. The SSP said that adequate exceptional security arrangements have been made by the district administration including police through the due deployment of police and other officials of the law enforcement agencies to maintain complete peace and order on this sanctified day.

Meanwhile, according to the organizers of the special religious programmes marking the historic day of Youm-e-Ashur in the Islamic history, eminent religious scholars including ulema and zakir in their sermons, while addressing Azadar and other participants of the Youme Ashur procession, will highlight the supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his associates at Karbala for the supremacy of truth of justice and the teachings of Islam and will urge all sects of the faithful to renew their pledge to follow in footsteps of the martyrs of Karbala. The law enforcement agencies including police here Thursday staged flag march as an exercise to maintain complete peace and order before and during the sanctified day of Youm-e-Ashur.

The district and tehsil administration heads including local police chiefs and other senior officials of the district and tehsil administrations led the flag march aboard the convoys of the state vehicles. In Mirpur, the flag march contingent comprising officials of the law enforcement agencies including the local civil administration including police, led by Assistant Commissioner and DSP Mirpur city Police, passed through various major city streets in Mirpur, the official sources confirmed.

Security has been beefed up throughout AJK including in all three districts of the largest Mirpur division to maintain complete peace and order during Muharram ul Haraam – especially on the eve of the sanctified Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram being observed today – Friday Sept. 21 with due religious solemnity and reverence. This was told by Divisional Commissioner Mirpur Division Muhammad Tayyeb when contacted by this Correspondent here on Thursday. Authorities have appealed to Ullama and religious personalities representing all sects to maintain complete harmony and brotherhood.