HYDERABAD - The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s (MMA) General Secretary Liaquat Baloch has welcomed the federal government’s announcement of forming a parliamentary committee to conduct inquiry about alleged rigging in July 25 general elections. While talking to the media here on Thursday, Baloch however demanded that the committee’s head should be selected from among the opposition parties.

Baloch said an impartial probe was necessary to make the process of general elections fair and transparent.

He added that all the opposition parties had been demanding the probe into the allegations through a commission.

Baloch said the terms of reference of the committee should be formed and he asked the government to include the Senators in the committee. “An independent inquiry and audit of the elections is necessary,” he observed. Speaking about the release of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son in law Capt (r) Safdar from the prison, Baloch said the court’s order should be accepted. He said the political opponents of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and its leadership should not ridicule or speak low about the court’s judgments. The local leadership of MMA and Jamat-e-Islami was present on the occasion.