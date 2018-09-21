Share:

Wah cantt - Police booked organizers for taking out two different Muharram processions without obtaining permission from the district administration, the police said. One unauthorized Muharram procession was taken out from Margalla town in limits of Taxila Police station which caused a traffic jam on both sides of GT road which led to a gridlock on inter provincial road. Taxila Police registered FIR against Habib Shah, Syed Raza Shah and others.

In the second incident, another FIR was registered with the Wah Cantonment police by duty filed constable (DFC) Muhamamd Urooj, who said that a procession was taken out by Taj Mahiwal from his house located at Faisal street, Rashid Mihas road without prior permission.