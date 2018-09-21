Share:

CHINIOT - “More than 1,500 cops will guard 129 processions and 134 Majalis on Ashura day.” This was told in a meeting held to review security arrangements for Ashura. The meeting was chaired by DPO Abadit Nisar.

The participants were informed that people coming to attend processions and Majalis would be frisked thoroughly. “The security personnel will be assisted by Pak Army jawans.” Mourners would have to pass through walkthrough gates to join processions and Majalis monitored by CCTV cameras. The sniffer dogs and modern equipment would be used for checking of Ashura routes.

The DPO directed all the field staff to ensure implementation of ban on display of arms. He also sought effective measures to ensure smooth flow of traffic which would be diverted from processions routes. He urged Peace Committee members to perform their role to maintain intersects harmony among people of all schools of thought. Meanwhile, the administration banned the entry of 43 Ulema into the district.