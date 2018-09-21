Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has been elected to the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency at the 62nd Session of the Agency's General Conference presently underway in Vienna.

Pakistan will serve a two-year term on the Board for the period 2018-2020, said a foreign ministry statement. Pakistan’s election took place by acclamation as a consensus candidate from the Middle East and South Asia region.

Pakistan has been elected 19 times to the Board of Governors in the past which is a recognition of Pakistan's long-standing commitment to the aims and objectives of the IAEA in promoting peaceful uses of nuclear energy as well as its positive contribution to the formulation of IAEA's policies and programmes.

Pakistan is a founding member of the IAEA and has enjoyed longstanding and mutually beneficial collaboration with the Agency on peaceful uses of nuclear energy. Scientists and engineers from Pakistan have contributed to the Agency's work in various fields, including in the area of nuclear safety and security. Pakistan has also been hosting various IAEA sponsored events in Pakistan for national as well as regional capacity building in peaceful uses of nuclear energy.