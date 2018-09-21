Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes Pakistan cricket team will make a strong comeback in the remaining matches of the Asia Cup following a dismal performance against India. “It appeared that Pakistan was in a hurry. I do not think that there was a rush required in the game,” but added, “they do not need to demoralize. We have to tell our batsmen that they have to stay at the crease and play complete 50 overs,” he told a news channel. He said Pakistan will have to play run-a-ball in the coming matches.