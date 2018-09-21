Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan will always stand firm by Saudi Arabia in difficult times and would not let any other country attack it.

“This is a stated position of all our governments that we will not allow anyone to attack Saudi Arabia. We will stand by Saudi Arabia,” Imran Khan said in an interview with Saudi Gazette on Wednesday when sought his response on the attacks by Houthi militias that regularly fired missiles toward Saudi Arabia and even tried to attack the Harram.

“The Kingdom has always helped Pakistan out of tight spots in the past. Islamabad, therefore, will always continue to support and stay by the side of Riyadh. Pakistan always stands by Saudi Arabia especially against the attacks from Houthi rebels,” he said adding, “Saudi Arabia helped Pakistan when Pakistan needed help.”

On the Middle East conflict, Imran Khan said it was distressing to see conflict among Muslim nations and added that Pakistan would like to play a reconciliatory role in bringing the Muslim world closer. He said disagreements among Muslims nations were weakening the Islamic fraternity.

Imran commented on how Pakistan wished to play a role in helping eliminate the tensions in the Muslim world and focus on building understanding among the states.

The premier said Pakistan desired to play the role of a mediator in the Middle East and was willing to play a positive part in ending the Yemen conflict. “No one can provide a better expert opinion on terrorism-related matters than Islamabad,” the prime minister said.

However, Imran stressed that he was not a believer of military solution and felt that every conflict had a political solution.

He said Pakistan could play a positive role in Yemen conflict.

About relations with Saudi Arabia, he said the government of Saudi Arabia had always been very generous to Pakistan in times of need.

“Saudi Arabia always has been of great help for us. There is a special bond with Saudi Arabia. All Pakistanis want Saudi Arabia to be secure and prosperous,” he said.

Explaining the reason why he chose to visit Saudi Arabia for the first foreign tour as prime minister, Imran said Saudi Arabia had a special place in the hearts of all Muslims and it was but natural for a Muslim leader to visit Makkah and Madina.

“I am visiting Saudi Arabia because I was kindly invited by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and as a Muslim I should visit Makkah and Madina. And, of course, historically whenever a leader wins an election in Pakistan, the first visit is always to Saudi Arabia,” he said.

On his vision for ‘Naya Pakistan’, he said his three-pronged strategy aimed at fighting poverty and corruption, investing in human resources and building strong institutions.

He said he wanted to achieve his dream of making Pakistan a welfare and justice state where meritocracy is upheld.

The prime minister lauded the anti-corruption drive in Saudi Arabia and said corruption was the main reason why countries remained poor. He said his government was also conducting a big anti-corruption drive.

He stressed that countries of the Islamic world should not have any differences, noting that Pakistan had already been deeply affected by the tensions between Afghanistan and various other countries.

The Pakistani head-of-state also talked about the strong people-to-people relations between the two nations, saying people of his motherland held Saudi Arabia in high respect.

“Pakistan needs to do exactly what Riyadh had implemented to rid itself of corruption,” he said.

Ever since he assumed power back in August 2018, the PM continued, he had not taken a day off because he was dealing with existing problems. Due to that, coupled with various other local crises, Khan said he was not supposed to travel abroad for three months but only managed to make an exception for Saudi Arabia since the King Salman bin Abdulaziz had extended an invitation and also, as a Muslim, one should visit Makkah and Madinah.

The prime minister also explained that once he was able to fix the governance issues in Pakistan, it would be easier to spend time with his family.

FM EXTENDS GRATITUDE TO SAUDI

ARABIA, UAE FOR WARM HOSPITALITY

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for extending hospitality during the official visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, who accompanied the prime minister during his trip, on his return back home took to Twitter and shared his sentiments in a series of tweets.

The foreign minister in particular thanked Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for providing the delegation an opportunity to enter Kaaba and Roza-e-Rasool (SAW).

“I would like to thank the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman for honouring us with the opportunity to enter the Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) and Khana Kaaba and offer our nawafil at Bab-e-Tauba. There could be no greater honour,” he said.

Qureshi said he was looking forward to meet his counterpart at the sidelines of UN General Assembly session later this month. “Our relationship has a strong foundation rooted in decades of mutual understanding, support and cooperation. I look forward to picking up on my discussions with Foreign Minister Adel Aljubeir at the UNGA,” he said.

The foreign minister thanked Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Muhamad bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the traditional Emirati hospitality and said UAE had a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis.

“Not only is the UAE an important trade and investment partner for us, but also has a special place in the hearts of the people of Pakistan and second home to Pakistan Cricket,” he wrote in his tweet.