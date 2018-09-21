Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, during State visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to UAE, discussed strengthening economic cooperation and increasing bilateral investments and exerting all possible efforts to eliminate obstacles and overcome all difficulties that would obstruct the smooth flow of trade and investment between the two countries.

The two sides discussed joint cooperation in various fields of mutual interest and work closely to develop them to benefit the peoples of the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, particularly as the two countries are interlinked with common traditions and values and strong historical relations, a statement issued by Foreign Office here on Thursday said.

The meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Muhammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed issues of regional and international dimensions, notably the fight against the spread of extremism and terrorism in the region and world by sustainable strategies to root out terrorism.

The Emirati side confirmed that Pakistan is considered an important trading partner of United Arab Emirates and to maintain its efforts for development work in Pakistan. They also applauded the United Arab Emirates assistance to the Pakistani people through UAE Pakistan Assistance Programme (UAEPAP).

The visit helped strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries and to reflect the depth of the historical relationship its establishment to the present day, a relationship that flourished to various partnerships, defined by the economic relations and trade exchanges over half a century.

The Crown Prince congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on the peaceful transition of government in Pakistan and his election. He wished him success in the implementation of his reforms agenda.

The initiative of His Highness Sheikh Muhammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to eradicate polio worldwide and the pivotal role of the United Arab Emirates in supporting global efforts to eradicate this menace was also praised.

Taking note of the contributions made by Pakistani professionals as well as skilled and unskilled labour, the two sides acknowledged that they have been an important component of the UAE’s success story.

The two sides discussed current issues of common interest in the region, both sides stressed on the importance of peaceful solutions to the crisis in the region, the Pakistani side lauded the humanitarian role played by the UAE by providing generous assistance.

Both sides expressed their satisfaction over convergence of their views on issues of regional and global importance through the principles of tolerance, inclusiveness and the agenda focusing on development as guarantee to peace and stability in the region.

Prime Minister Imran Khan elaborated upon his vision of a peaceful neighbourhood and his government’s efforts to assist Afghanistan for peace and stability in the country.

The Prime Minister also briefed Crown Prince Muhammad bin Zayed on his desire for peace and stability in the region and specially for dialogue with India for the settlement of all disputes, especially the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his sincere appreciation for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

He extended an invitation to H.H Muhammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to visit Pakistan on mutually convenient dates, which the latter happily accepted.

The visit of Prime Minister came in response to the invitation extended by His Highness Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Ahmed, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua.