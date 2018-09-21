Share:

ISLAMABAD - In order to review the audit objections of federal ministries in the previous governments, the standing committee and parliamentary accountability bodies will likely to start its work from next week.

The formation of the standing committees and parliamentary accountability committees, including monitoring and implementation committees, will be completed in a couple of days, parliamentary sources told The Nation.

The chairmanship of the committees will be decided in a couple of days between government and opposition senior members.

The parliamentary accountability body (PAC) will examine the audit objections related to wrongdoings in the ministries.

Besides, the monitoring and implementation committees and sub-committees will further examine the misappropriations in the ministries.

The PTI government had already respected the mutual agreement [Charter of Democracy] between major opposition parties (PPP-P and PML-N) to give chairmanship of the PAC to opposition party.

The major opposition parties have almost decided mutually to give slot to the largest opposition party (PML-N).

Interestingly, the PML-N has yet not decided to give the slot to its senior members. Traditionally, the leader of opposition has to be appointed as per the agreement signed between the two former prime ministers Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif in May 2006. The CoD with other important decisions also decided to give the slot of Chairman PAC to Leader of Opposition. This clause in the CoD was respected in the tenure of previous National Assembly.

Sources said that the names of Ayaz Sadiq, Pervaiz Malik and Khwaja Asif from PML-N are on the cards for the important slot.