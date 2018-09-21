Share:

SADIQABAD - The Muslims can have a better life in this world and the hereafter by following in the footsteps of Hazrat Umar (RA)-second righteous caliph of Islam.

These views were expressed by the office-bearers of Sunni Tehreek during an address to a seminar held in connection with the martyrdom of Hazrat Umar (RA) here the other day.

They paid glowing tributes to the Caliph's sacrifices and services for the progress of Islam, saying that His services for the elevation of Islam would be written in golden words in the history. "Hazrat Umar (RA) always upheld the truth, and directed all the Muslims to follow their religion." They also demanded that the government announce the martyrdom day of Hazrat Umar (RA) as a national holiday.

Ch Nauman Khalid, Mufti Sajjad Quddusi, Qari Ghulam Yaseen, and others spoke on the occasion.

On the other hand, National Highways and Motorways police issued challans to drivers under a campaign launched against traffic law violators.

According to Motorways Police Beat-24 DSP Hamid Khan, those driving vehicles with substandard tyres were issued challans. "Such vehicles will not be allowed to run on highways."

An Anti-Corruption circle officer caught an official of Chishtian Tehsil Municipal Committee [TMC] red-handed taking bribe and registered a case against him.

Rashid submitted an application to the Anti-Corruption authorities stating that TMC Water Supply Branch in-charge Shahid Baloch had received Rs500,000 from him as bribe to get his nephew appointed as patwari.

"He is demanding Rs20,000 more." Responding to the application, Anti-Corruption circle officer along with Magistrate Aleem Zia raided and caught the accused receiving bribe from the citizen. They registered a case against him.