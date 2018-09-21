Share:

KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Secretary General Raza Haroon on Thursday urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to include census in agenda for Council of Common Interest (CCI) meeting scheduled for September 24.

He advised the prime minister to take up the promised third party validation of five percent census blocks in each province all over Pakistan as was decided by the forum of CCI in its session of November 13, 2017.

He has also appealed to President Dr Arif Alvi, being a Karachiite to ensure that the estimated seven million people reportedly not counted in the census may get themselves counted to ensure Karachi gets its legitimate, due and equal share in distribution of resources.

He said that elections are now over and any relevance vice versa delimitation is no more applicable, therefore, it is imperative for nation’s development that proper and correct census is ensured, justified and identified distribution of resources is made possible.