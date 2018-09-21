Share:

LAHORE - Security personnel appointed outside Jati Umra farmhouse of the Sharif family, barred the PML-N leaders and workers from meeting former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif had arrived back at home on Wednesday night, along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, after his sentence in Avanfield reference was suspended by a division bench of the Islamabad High Court.

Last day former federal minister Abdul Qadir Baloch, former speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal and other leaders of the party and the workers came to Jati Umra to see the party Quaid Nawaz Sharif but they were not permitted to meet former PM on the plea that their meeting was not scheduled and the former premier will start meeting the party men and leaders from Saturday.

The PML-N leadership in the city had already been conveyed that Nawaz Sharif wanted to spend time with his family members and he will begin to hold meetings with others from Saturday. Many of them including women, had come from outside the city.

The main road outside Jati Umra was restricted for general public movement.

The security persons had barricaded the road to check passage of the common commuters.

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Cap Safdar spent the day at Jati Umra without meeting many people. They went to graves of Begum Kulsoom, Mian Muhammad Sharif and Abbas Sharif and offered Fateha for them and laid floral wreaths.

Talking to media outside, Abdul Qadir Baloch said the legal battle of the party and the Sharifs will continue and they will certainly get justice and come out clean.

He said the party workers had complete trust in their leadership. Baloch said it was a big occasion for the party leaders and the workers that their Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was free from political prison and was among them again.