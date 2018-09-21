Share:

LAHORE - The PML-N leadership has stopped the party workers from celebrating release of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar keeping in view sanctity of Muharram.

Party workers have been distributing sweets, but the leadership has restrained them from celebrating the court decision using drumbeats and dancing.

PML-N leader Pervez Malik snubbed the political rivals who linked release of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz to a deal. He stated here yesterday that it was propaganda of the political opponents when fact of the matter is the PML-N does not believe in any deal and this is evident from its past politics. He said if a deal is admitted for the sake of argument, the question is with whom the deal has been struck when the PTI is a stealer of the public mandate. He said Imran Khan’s vision is not beyond levelling allegations and vindictiveness therefore the PTI government is targeting the political rivals instead of taking care of problems of the masses.