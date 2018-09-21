Share:

HAFIZABAD/AHMADPUR EAST - PML-N workers expressed their jubilation over the suspension of sentence awarded to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Mariam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (r) Safdar by the Accountability Court.

They said that the suspension of the sentence and their release was real justice. They distributed sweets and performed ‘banghra’. Prominent among those who distributed sweets and perform ‘banghra’ included MC Vice Chairman Khalid Mahmood, Amjad Pervez Chatha, Basharat Raza, Yousaf Somi, Ameen Ansari, Kaleemullah Butt, Shamshad Ahmad Butt. Dr Muzaffar Ali Sheikh MPA, former Federal Minister Saira Afzal Tarar, Haji Jamshed Abbas Theheem Chairman MC, Mian Shahid Hussain Bhatti ex-MNA, Rai Qamar Zaman Kharl Vice Chairman District Council, Mian Afzal Hussain Tarar Chairman District Council have hailed the decision of Islamabad High Court.

TRAINING: Speakers at a function arranged by Raj International Trust in the Jinnah Hall appreciated the Trust for providing vocational training to the women in the rural areas for their empowerment.

Haji Saifullah Zia Chairman Raj International Trust told the gathering that the Trust was running vocational training centre in Sakhi, Park Road Hafizabad, Educational Institute and a Jamia at Sakhi and Jahanian. He added that it had also launched other public welfare projects to promote education and to provide skills to the men and women in the remote areas to facilitate them to earn their livelihood as well as to promote education in the rural areas. On the occasion, over sixty women were awarded skill training certificates.

Senior leader PML-N leader Mian M Younus distributed sweet to citizens and journalists over the suspension of sentences awarded to former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Mariam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar by Ehtesab Court. PML-N activists gathered at the residence of Ex-MPA Qazi Adnan Farid where they expressed their happiness over the release of Nawaz Sharif family from Adiala Jail. PML-N Labour Wing Punjab leader Mian Siddique Asim and others also distributed sweets in grain market and bazaars and termed Islamabad High Court verdict as land mark in the judicial history of Pakistan.

HEARING ADJOURNED FOR 2ND OCT

Returning Officer NA-174/Additional District and Sessions Judge Bilal Baig and PTI MNA Samiul Hassan Gilani have submitted their replies to a two-member panel of Election Commission in the alleged mass rigging election petition filed by Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi, son of Amir of Bahawalpur Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi.

PTI MNA Samiul Hassan Gilani requested Election Commission to give sometime for the presentation of arguments in the election petition as his counsel was sick and could not perform his task today. The two-member panel of Election Commission accepted his plea and adjourned the hearing of the election petition for 2nd October. Petitioner Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi was also present along with counsel on the occasion.