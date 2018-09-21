Share:

­ISLAMABAD - Federal Ombudsman has informed the Supreme Court that the Higher Education Commission has assured to prepare a comprehensive programme with universities and Nacta for the provision of education and skill training to prisoners languishing in country’s jails.

The top court is further informed that the provincial governments were ready to take steps for establishing “Prisoners Voluntary Donations Fund” for welfare activities and for those who could not pay their fines even after completion of sentence.

The Federal Ombudsman further informed that some formal and technical education programmes were randomly being undertaken by different institutions of the provinces but the facility needed to be further improved in coordination with varsities.

Hafiz Ahsan Khokhar on behalf of Federal Ombudsman submitted a 54-page report in pursuance of the top court’s July 11 order, wherein it was ruled that the Ombudsman can take into consideration the reports of District and Sessions Judge, Inspectors General of Police and the Home Department under the top court’s earlier orders for implementation of its recommendations within a period of two months. The orders were issued on a suo motu case regarding miserable condition of women in jails.

The report further stated that there was a need for an effective mechanism to address the issues of welfare of prisoners and provision of facilities such as mattresses, medicines, exhaust fans, electric water cooler, blankets and payment of fine in respect of poor prisoners for their early release.

“The Provincial governments/ Home Departments have assured to take steps for Establishment of “Prisoners Voluntary Donations Fund” at the provincial level for the aforesaid welfare activities.” The release of prisoners who could not pay their fines even after completion of their sentences can be arranged through this mechanism on regular basis.

After the last hearing, four implementation meetings were held at Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad which were attended by officials of Provincial Ombudsmen, Ministry of Interior, Secretary, Law and Justice Commission, HEC, Allama Iqbal Open University and others. The report further submitted the current status of implementation of the recommendations.

It stated that the Home Departments had started constitution of oversight committees for every jail for the purpose of oversight and welfare of prisoners.

“A committee at provincial level would also be constituted comprising representatives of Home, Prisons, Probation, Police, Prosecution Departments and Office of the Advocate General, for coordination and evaluation of the status of implementation of these recommendations,” it added.

Special Home Secretary of every province would monthly chair the meeting and would submit report to Federal Ombudsman and respective Provincial Ombudsman on the status of compliance.

It added that prison departments had adopted mechanism for release of prisoners on parole under Good Conduct Prisoners Probationer Release Act, 1926.

“In order to review and submit proposals for significant expansion of probation/parole facilities to reduce pressure on accommodation facilities in jails, it was desired that Provincial Home Departments would make recommendations so that the probation and parole system is revisited and made more effective to deal not only with overcrowding but also for reformation of convicts, juvenile and first-time offenders.”

All the concerned provincial departments have stated that process for establishment of new jails had been started and requisite funds have been sought from the respective Provincial Governments.

Additional Home Secretary Sindh informed that new jails were under construction at Districts Malir, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad (formerly known as Nawabshah), whereas in various districts including Mithi, Qambar Ali Shah, Tando Allah Yar, Jamshoro, Kashmore, Kandhkot, etc. there were no district jails at all.

It was emphasised upon the Home Department to initiate proposals and submit PC-1 to the Government of Sindh for establishing district jails in much needed districts on priority basis.

DIG Prisons informed that currently all the Districts had the facility of prisons at its headquarters except District Chiniot and District Nankana Sahib.

“The process of acquisition of land for construction of jail in Chiniot and District Jail Nankana Sahib is under process. The land for construction of District Jail Khushab has been identified and the process of acquisition of land was pending with the Revenue Department. Further, a Development Programme for up-gradation of Jails in Punjab has been chalked out during the current financial year (2018-19).”

I.G. (Prisons) KP informed that an improvised plan and PC-I had been prepared for further expansion of the jail which is overcrowded at present.

“In the phase-I, a new portion in Central Jail Peshawar with an additional capacity of 2300 prisoners has been built which will be handed over to Prison Department shortly,” it added.

Phase-II would be completed in 2-3 years for expansion of prisons capacity, which will resolve the overcrowding problem completely.

“In three districts including Hangu, Shangla and Tore Ghar, jails are not available. Hangu jail is about to be completed in near future. Shangla has land sliding problem. Mardan Jail has a capacity of 2000 prisoners which is sufficient.”

Ministry of Interior informed that 720 Kanal land for the Islamabad Model Prison had been acquired in Sector H-16, Islamabad.

The PC-I for construction work of the prison has already been approved at a cost of Rs. 3.9 billion.

“So far, Rs. 1140 million have been released and stand utilized. Works on the administration block, boundary wall, male barracks, etc., are under process. Expected date of completion of the project is 30th June 2020.”

The Ombudsman’s report further stated that the Prison Departments of Provinces had started computerization of Prisoners’ record in jails.

Presently, the record of prisoners is randomly computerized but departments are urged to complete this exercise in all jails in their jurisdiction within the shortest possible time, the report stated.

The report stated that the implementation status of the recommendations would be monitored by the Federal Ombudsman, the Provincial Ombudsmen and the District Oversight Committees.

For verification of implementation of recommendations, visits of different jails would also be undertaken by members of Federal and Provincial Ombudsman Offices and District Oversight Committees.