LAHORE - Punjab government has decided to allocate more funds for the public welfare under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) that would be part of the next budget to be announced in couple of weeks.

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat held a meeting at P&D department on Thursday to review the ADP. Senior officers of Finance Department also attended the meeting.

A number of proposals came under discussion and it was decided to make the new ADP a welfare oriented budget document with major chunk of funds meant for the human development.

It merits mention here that ADPs under the previous government focused more on infrastructure development with meager resource allocations for human development.

The Punjab government is considering convening the Punjab Assembly session next week for presentation new budget for the remaining nine months of the current fiscal year.

Addressing the meeting, the Senior Minister said that entire government machinery including the Ministers will have to work day and night to achieve the goal of satisfying the people irrespective of their political affiliations.

Senior Minister suggested that Women Development Department should establish orphan houses to provide education and residency to the destitute and take more steps for securing the home-based workers.

Also, while presiding over the review meetings of Industries, Tourism, Irrigation, Labour and other departments at 90-Shara e Quaid e Azam, Abdul Aleem Khan directed the Industries Department’s Officers to promote cottage industry and take steps for the promotion of small industries in the province.

Senior Minister said that keeping in view 100 Days Plan in Punjab, pilot projects would be started in each department so that practical work could be demonstrated to the masses as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Aleem Khan said that present govt intended to make long & short term planning and steps would be taken in different sectors in this regard.

He added that revolutionary policies would be introduced to enhance the working capability of the government sector mainly through computerisation and on line systems.

He said that these steps would also help to eliminate corruption and make the environment people-friendly.

The Minister directed the officers to mend their ways in day to day working and try to redress the masses issues without delay.

He said that masses had great hopes with the present government and 100 Day’s Plan was also aimed at making solid and concrete planning.

He asked the Tourism Department to ascertain their priorities and search for new avenues for tourism development in Punjab province.

He directed the officers to come out of typical paper work and take initiatives with the close collaboration of private sector.

He said that all departments should take extensive steps in these 100 days and complete their home work as early as possible and come up with final plan.