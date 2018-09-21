Share:

ISLAMABAD - The country exported about 21,440 thousand dozens of knitwear worth $488.815 million in first two months of current financial year as compared the exports of 16,992 thousand dozens valuing $439.224 million of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-August, 2018, the exports of knitwear grew by 11.29 percent as compared the exports of the same period of the last year, said the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, 7,450 thousand dozens of readymade garments valuing $435.425 million exported during the period under review as compared the exports of 6,108 thousand dozens worth $418 million of same period of the last year, it added.

The textile group exports from the country during the first two months of current financial year grew by 3.71 percent as compared the corresponding period of the last year as during the period under review textile products worth $2.280 billion exported as compared the exports of $2.179 billion of same period of the last year, it said.

From July-August 2018 about 79,733 metric tons of cotton yarn valuing $224.145 million exported as against the exports of 81,064 metric tons worth $210.418 million of same period of last year, where as 1,988 metric tons of yarn other than cotton yarn valuing $5.065 million exported during the period under review as compared the exports of 1,725 metric tons worth $4.925m of same period of last year. However, during the period under review, exports of raw cotton came down from $8.695 million in July-August, 2017 to $3.292m in the same months of current financial year, recorded decrease of 62.14 percent.

Meanwhile, the exports of cotton cloth also reduced from 345,229 thousand square meters valuing $346.780 million, which were recorded at 328,741 thousand square meters worth $349.197 million during the same period of last year, it added. In first two months, the textile products which recorded positive growth in their exports included cotton yarn by 6.52 percent, yarn other then cotton by 2.84 percent, knitwear by 11.29 percent, bed wear by 2.72 percent and towels by 7.02 percent respectively.

The textile items with negative growth in their exports during the period under review including raw cotton by 62.14 percent, cotton cloth by 0.69 percent, and other textile products by 13.13 percent respectively.