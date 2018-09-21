Share:

OKARA/GUJRANWALA - Locals blocked Shergarh-Habibabad Link Road, burnt tyres and protested against rising crimes on the road on Tuesday.

Talking to media, they said, "Not only do traffic accidents occur on the road, but the robberies also occur in abundance."

They added, "On account of being a narrow road, the vehicles are easily intercepted by criminals." They stated, "Heavy vehicles from Depalpur and Hujra Shah Moqeem try to reach GT Road by this shortcut." They lamented, "An accident keeps this road jammed for hours." The police negotiated with the protestors and convinced them to end their protest.

Meanwhile, a man and two women were beaten and disgraced over an old dispute on Tuesday.

In Chah Karamwals village, M Hussain, his wife Nasim, and sister-in-law Allah Moafi were attacked by suspects including M Ali, Israr Fareed, Iqrar Fareed, Nadeem, Parvez, and Zul Qarnain.

The suspects beat them with batons and sticks over an old rivalry. They tore of women's clothes and dragged them on the ground through hair. The victims sustained critical injuries. Later, a case was registered against the suspects.

Haveli Lakha SDO (canals) M Saeed along with his team visited rural areas and caught canal water theft through watercourses. The SDO got cases registered against 15 farmers including Ghulam Nabi, Allah Din and Qadir.

On the other hand, a social worker said, "If Pakistanis are provided education and awareness, 80 percent of their problems will be solved immediately." Advocate Ch Asif Rehman made these remarks during a media talk here. He said, "The poverty and illiteracy are twin sisters, and they can not be separated." He urged the government and NGOs to plant fruit giving saplings because they would act as a remedy for poverty, food shortage, etc in future. "The Green Pakistan will be a healthy Pakistan." He said that Kitchen Garden project of Punjab government should be brought to grass-root level where it would run very successfully.

Three students were booked in two separate examination centres; two for taking others' papers while the third for using a cell phone during the exam on Tuesday.

Superintendent of examination centre Govt High School, Quaid-e-Azam Chowk, Deparlpur caught Zahid Bashir taking Hamza's Math paper. While Afzal, son of Shaban, was caught using a mobile phone during the exam.

In Govt Sutlej High School, Atiq, son of Zakir, was captured taking paper in place of Zaid Ahmed. Cases were registered against them.

The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered cases against two government officers and a land grabber for fraud and misuse of power on Tuesday.

ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed told the media that a citizen gave an application to the ACE that a gang of land grabbers with the collusion of Municipal Corporation Planning Officer Tahir Gujjar had occupied his land located on Ratta Road, Gujranwala. "They have also made some constructions at the plot," he alleged.

While another citizen Ghulam Abbas alleged in his application that some land grabbers had got his property transferred in their name with the connivance of Naib Tehsildar Pasrur.

After investigation, allegations levelled against the accused got proved and after approval of higher authorities the ACE registered cases against MC Planning Officer Tahir Gujjar, Naib Tehsildar Pasrur Shehzad Qaiser, and land mafia member Ali Hassan.