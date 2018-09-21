Share:

It took the SC of Pakistan to terminate illegal appointment of CEO Cyan Musharraf who was irregularly appointed by former Adviser Aviation Sardar Mehtab of PML(N). PIA losses have risen astronomically ever since appointment of incompetent, controversial and often corrupt individuals to head not just parent company but its subsidiary PIA Investment which owns expensive hotels located in Manhattan NYC and Paris.

When Saeed Ghani, PPP MPA and Minister from Sindh tried to mock about Intermediate level qualifications of Governor Imran Ismail, he forgot that It was during their tenure that an O’Level with history of financial misappropriation and administrative indiscipline Aijaz Haroon was appointed as MD of PIA. During his tenure airline suffered huge losses, revenue pilferage increased and airline recruited hundreds holding fake degrees etc. He was also instrumental in giving traffic rights to Gulf and Turkish airlines which offset level playing field to an extent that annually over $850 Million are being remitted to their countries from sale of tickets to Pakistani citizens. Another political appointee was Shujaat Azeem who inspite of being court martialled for indiscipline by PAF and holding foreign passport was appointed as Adviser with status of minister by former convicted PM Nawaz. Having made a mess of granting traffic rights to Gulf and Turkish Airline another political appointee the CCO of PIA suspended PIA direct flights from Peshawar and Lahore to Kuala Lumpur to facilitated a private Malaysian airline (Milando) to fill the void and benefit at cost of national airline.

One hopes that PTI appoints a competent aviation experienced professional with integrity to head PIA and makes relevant changes in BOD and also carries out complete audit and cleansing of PIA Investment and CAA Pakistan.

GULL ZAMAN,

Peshawar, September 3.