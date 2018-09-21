Share:

Rawalpindi - The Allied Hospitals in the district are facing a critical shortage of qualified neuro physicians to diagnose and treat neurological disorders in the poor and needy patients, informed sources on Friday.

Most of the posts of Neuro physicians are lying vacant in the three teaching hospitals including District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and Holy Family Hospital (HFH), they said.

The shortage of doctors and unavailability of separate neurological wards is depriving the patients of free of cost medical care and they are compelled to go to private neurologists for treatment.

The situation calls for attention of the Punjab government and the minister for health Dr Yasmin Rashid who should look into the matter to ensure free medical treatment for the poor people.

The hospitals’ heads have forwarded the summaries to the provincial government for appointing the neuro physicians but in vain. They said there are no separate wards for the patients suffering from neurological disorders.

Muhammad Hammad, attendant of a female patient, told The Nation that he brought his sister to HFH with complaint of fists she had been suffering with for last 10 days.

He said the doctors admitted her in Medical Unit 1 and provided medicines but could not properly diagnose her.

On requesting the doctors for a neuro specialist to attend to his sister, he was told that the hospital lacked qualified doctors. He said he then shifted his patient to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.

Another attendant Imran Ali informed that he had to move his patient to a private hospital from HFH because of absence of good neuro physicians. “The HFH offers diverse medical facilities except neuro physicians,” he lamented.

In BBH, many patients and attendants complained that whenever they visit the hospital, no doctor was available.

They urged the government to appoint trained neuro physicians to overcome the problems faced by people of the city, they said.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Rawalpindi Medical University and Chief Executive of the three teaching hospitals, Prof Dr Muhammad Umar, however, when contacted for his comments, said we have Neuro Physcian in BBH Dr Meher Bano while three posts have already been advertised for vacant posts.

He said he has been working tirelessly to bring change in the Allied Hospitals so that adequate medical facilities could be provided to the patients. He said soon the trained and qualified Neuro physicians would be recruited in the AHs to cater to the influx of patients suffering with neurological disorders.

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid was not available for comment.