Muhammad Nadeem Bhatti - The Event of Karbala begins with the birth of Hussain. The Holy Prophet had shown affection and love for his grandson as any grandfather should show, but there was something more positive and profound in this love. Second son of Hazrat Bibi Fatima (RA) and Hazrat Ali (AS) Hussain (AS) was born on 3rd Shabaan, 4th year of Hijri (10.1.626 AD).

When he was born the Holy Prophet (S.A.W.W) was given the news of the birth of his 2nd grandson. He arrived at the house of his daughter, took the little baby in his arms, said the Azan and Iqamah in his ears. People around the Prophet saw tears in his eyes. Hazrat Bibi Fatima asked what was the reason for this, he told her that this boy of hers will achieve martyrdom, another famous saying of the Prophet at the same time became synonymous with the name of his grandson Hussain. Hussian-o-Minni wa Ana Minul Hussain”. Hussain is from me and I am from Hussain. One can explain this Hadith that Hussain, being the grandson of the Prophet S.A.W.W was from him biologically. How a grandfather was from his grandson needs to be explained. Prophets of God speak spiritually rather than materially. The message of the Holy Prophet in this saying was that Hussain will, in some near future save this mission from destruction; hence the very purpose of his being will be saved by the sacrifice of his grandson. He was giving the news of a future occurrence. The Event of Karbala’ unfolds. He gave his head but not his hand of allegiance in the hand of Yazid. Indeed he was the founder (Like his grandfather) of the concept of One God.

Several times when Hazrat Imam Hussain A.S entered the mosque as a small child the Holy Prophet will put him in his lap and tell his companions that this is Hussain, look at him and remember him. The Prophet’s insistence to remember Hussain shows that those who will forget this event will cause trouble in Islam. It was just seven years of his life with his grandfather that the Holy Prophet died and soon after Hussain’s mother Hazrat Fatima (RA) also died. The next 25 years of his life in Madina was with his father Hazrat Ali (AS), his brother Hassan and many other brothers and sisters in the family.

He grew up to be loved by the companions of the Holy Prophet. During the period of 2nd Khilafat-e-Rasheda, Omar Ibne Khattab had always shown his love and respect for Hussain. Whenever Hussain entered the mosque, the Caliph would let him sit beside him and tell the companions to listen to what this young man says. They all valued his advice even at that young age. His main activity in Madina was to see that the people there know true Islam.

He also managed the Trust set up by his father, to help the poor of the city by giving them food and many necessities of life. This was the true Islamic Welfare State in progress where every hungry mouth must have food, every naked person must have clothes and a shelter over his head. Apart from administering the Trust set up by his father Hazrat Ali (AS), Hazrat Imam Hussain’s (AS) main occupation during these 25 years in Madina was to teach the newly converted Muslims real Islam through the Quran and Sunnah of the Prophet S.A.W.W.

He performed Hajj 24 times during this period. He also travelled to Yemen and most of the southern part of Hejaz and Najd. It is clear that he did not take any part in any of the expeditions by the Muslim forces under the directions of the three Kholafa. After the death of the 3rd Caliph Osman, Hazrat Imam Husain’s father Hazrat Ali (AS) was compelled by the people of Madina overwhelmingly to take the reigns of power. Hazrat Ali (AS) was reluctant and waited for three days before accepting the mantle of worldly power along with the authority of Imamah.

Circumstances changed rapidly and within the first 6 month of Hazrat Ali (AS)’s Khilafat he had to leave Madina for Basra and the battle of Jamal took place. We see that Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) who took no part in any battles before was a commander of Hazrat Ali (AS)’s forces in this first battle under his father’s leadership. Fighting began and ended in just one day, the battle was over; Hazrat Ali (AS) performed funeral prayers on dead of both sides and buried them. Victors and vanquished were treated the same way.

The battle of Siffin took place in the 2nd year of Hazrat Ali (AS) Khilafat and Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) took full part. He was the commander of a garrison of 10,000 men along with his elder brother Hazrat Imam Hasan (AS) and Muhammad (Hanafiya). It was Hazrat Ali (AS)’s practice to put his other son Muhammad-e-Hanafiya in the forefront and save the lives of these two grandsons of the Prophet. Nevertheless they took full part in these battles and fought with great bravery. While living with his father in Kufa, Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) visited various northern part of the Islamic State.

One story goes to say that he visited Azerbaijan and part of Iran of that time. Four years and 10 months of his father’s Khilafat were over quickly and his life with his elder brother Hazrat Imam Hasan (AS) began in Madina. They still had the Trust state which was established by his father and both brothers administered it jointly. After receiving the invitation of Kofi’s in which letter they have shown they are being done injustice but they are helpless. When Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) reached upon their humble request they did not respond positively due to fear of Yazid. How 72 people including women and children could fight an army which was in thousands and fully equipped with special arms. They forced Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) to start a representative war. It was biggest blunder with the grandson Of Hazrat Muhammad (S.A.W.W). Moreover he (AS) was there to correct their living standards according to Quran. At last Hazrat Imam Hussain had to achieve martyrdom (Shahadat) by not following their imitation rules of life towards welfare of humanity. Email: figure786@hotmail.com