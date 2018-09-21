Share:

LAHORE - The counterterrorism department on Thursday claimed to have arrested two terror suspects during an intelligence-based operation in Chakwal district.

A spokesman for the Punjab counterterrorism department said both the terrorists were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and they were planning to attack a religious gathering. The CTD teams also sized “explosives, safety fuse wires, and detonators” from their possession.

The arrests were made during a security operation launched near Rabal Morr, Village Khewal in district Chakwal. The arrested suspects were identified by police as Abdul Hameed, and Abid Rahman. They were sent to an unknown facility for further interrogation.

A terrorism case was also registered with the Rawalpindi CTD police station against the arrested suspects. Further investigation was underway.

Two robbers arrested

Investigation police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two robbers who were wanted to the police in several cases.

A police spokesman said that the Iqbal Town investigation police raided near a park and arrested two bandits.

They were identified as Faryad Masih and Muhammad Qasim. The police also seized looted valuables including mobile phones and firearms from their possession. According to police, the alleged robbers had a criminal history and they were involved in several theft cases.