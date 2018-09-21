Share:

LAHORE - University of Health Sciences’ (UHS) Board of Governors met at varsity’s Senate Hall on Thursday.

BoG members Prof Malik Hussain Mubbashar, Seema Elahi Baloch, UHS VC Prof Javed Akram, additional secretary for finance and special secretary for specialised healthcare and medical education attended the meeting.

All members agreed that Supreme Court’s orders would be complied with in letter and spirit and the matters, including election for the chairman of BoG, would be dealt with in accordance with the written orders of the apex court as and when received. Later, the meeting was deferred till Monday.