NOORPUR THAL/HAFIZABAD/SIALKOT - The government has sought active cooperation of Ulema in promoting religious harmony, unity, peace and brotherhood especially during Muharram.

They were asked not to hurt the religious sentiments of the people belonging to any sect. Addressing a meeting, the district officers urged the Muslim Ummah to be united and shun their differences for the glory of Islam and curbing the menace of anti-Islam conspiracies.

He said that every person of the society should come forward to play a pivotal role to save the country from the flames of sectarian violence by promoting the religious harmony.

The deputy commissioner was told that miscreats is found would be dealt with sternly. No one would be allowed to sabotaging the peaceful atmosphere in the country, he said. He said that terrorists have no religion, as every religion gives the message of love and peace, and respect of the humanity.

He urged the Ulema, traders, teachers, social workers, politicians and notables to play their pivotal role in promoting religious and harmony.

He said that it was the demand of the day to forge unity in our ranks. He said that harmony and unity among the Muslims was the need of the hour which could help resolve the problems being faced to the Ummah. He said that under the present scenario, early restoration of public confidence on police is also direly needed for promoting the good policing.

Police registered a theft case against a medical college's security guards and an electrician for stealing iron shuttering, electronics and cash from the hostel during Eidul Azha holidays.

Police have registered a case (518/2018) under section 381 PPC against Sadam Hussain, Bakhat Zameen Khan, Rana Qaisar Abbas and electrician Mushtaq on the report of Zeeshan Ahmed Butt, administrator of Sialkot Medical College.

The Tehsil Municipal Committee has made special arrangements to facilitate Muharram processions and Majalis on 9th and 10th of Muharram.

TMC Chief Officer Malik Azim claimed that the streetlights had been repaired. He said that all precautionary measures had been taken to facilitate the mourners in processions and gatherings.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Ejaz Ahmed Malik visited the route of Zuljanah procession and inspected security arrangements. He ordered to beef up security in the city. The AC visited Gahi Street, Khaima-e-Sadaat, Mohallah Syedan Wala, Mohallah Sheikhan Wala and the routes of Zuljanah processions. He also issued necessary directions for further intensifying security measures. On the occasion, Ejaz Ahmed Malik told the mediamen that Tehsil Administration had made a comprehensive security plan to provide security to Majalis, processions, and Imambargahs in the city during the holy month of Muharramul Haram.

Police are fully active to ensure peaceful and congenial atmosphere in the district during the ongoing holy month of Muharram.

In this connection, a meeting of Tehsil Peace Committee was held here which was presided over by DSP Rana Jameel Ahmed, who called upon the members of the peace committee particularly Zakireen and Ulema to maintain interfaith harmony on the occasion of Ashura-i-Muharram. He told the meeting that the police had made foolproof arrangements for peaceful atmosphere and had deputed an adequate number of policemen and Police Qaumi Razakars. He, however, stressed upon the members of the peace committee to keep watchful eye on anti-Islam and anti-state elements who always created law and order problems on such occasions to achieve their vested interests. The members of the peace committee assured him that they would strive to maintain peace on Ashura-i-Muharram. Prominent among those, who attended the meeting included Syed Usman Shah Naqvi of Sunni Tehreek, Hafiz Allah Ditta of JUI, Liaqat Zawar alias Khannu of Shia community, Maulana Ghulam Mustafa Sultani of Sunni Federation, Markazi Anjuman Tajran President Sheikh M Amjad, and In-charge CPLC Rana Khalid Mehmood.