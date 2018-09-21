Share:

US weekly jobless claims fall

WASHINGTON (REUTERS): The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, hitting near a 49-year low in a sign the job market remains strong. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell by 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted level of 201,000 for the week ended Sept. 15, the Labor Department said on Thursday. That is the lowest level since November 1969. Data for the prior week's claims was unrevised. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims rising to 210,000 in the latest week. The Labor Department said only claims for Hawaii were estimated last week. The four-week moving average of initial claims, considered a better measure of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week volatility, declined by 2,250 to 205,750 last week, the lowest level since December 1969. The labor market is viewed as being near or at full employment. It continues to strengthen, with nonfarm payrolls increasing by 201,000 jobs in August and annual wage growth notching its biggest gain in more than nine years. Job openings hit an all-time high of 6.9 million in July.

Though there have been reports of some companies either planning job cuts or laying off workers because of trade tensions between the United States and its major trade partners, they have been partially offset by increased hiring in the steel industry.

Economists, however, have warned of job losses if the trade tensions escalate.

Thursday's claims report also showed the number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid fell 55,000 to 1.645 million for the week ended Sept. 8, the lowest level since August 1973. The four-week moving average of the so-called continuing claims fell 20,750 to 1.691 million, the lowest level since November 1973.

PFC to plant 1m saplings to mitigate climate change

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Furniture Council would plant one million saplings in the next five years to help mitigate the adverse effects of climate change, regulate water cycles and increase the green cover across the country besides this drive would give impetus to wood-based furniture industry. The Chief Executive of PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq, while talking to a delegation of furniture manufacturers welcomed the Prime Minister nationwide tree-plantation drive to plant 10 billion saplings in the country and said that completion of the project, around Rs 240 billion would be added to national economy and the government would earn Rs 20 billion, said a press release. The situation for Pakistan is already critical. We are seeing impacts of climate change from the north to south. Communities are migrating due to extreme weather and their livelihoods are threatened, leading to various socio-economic problems, he added.

But despite this, our forest cover is declining but in order to mitigate climate change we need to have reverse these trends, adding he said PFC would give all available support to the government for planting trees across the country and in this regard, it has also set a target of planting one million saplings.

“Deforestation, however, creates an imbalance in the natural climate by increasing carbon dioxide, which leads to global warming. Unfortunately, Pakistan has the least amount of forest cover in Asia.

According to the Asian Development Bank, only 1.9 percent of the country’s total area is covered by forest, while an average of 25 percent is recommended. Alarmingly, this is the lowest level in the Asia,” he pointed out.

He further said Pakistan needed mass tree plantation at plain, hilly and other empty areas with the support of private organisations and the government to meet the demands of growing furniture industry. He said about 500,000 workers were employed in forestry sector, and its related business like logging, carpentry, and timber products manufacturing, and tourism and the forests contribute only 0.3 per cent to GNP due to low area.

Mian Kashif said our exports declined due to three-fold rise in cost of timber used for furniture export and competition with foreign exporters. Re-constitution of Federal timber board, comprising private and public sector members is necessary to restructure sheesham wood plantation and ban its illegal export.

He further said PFC would organize events with collaboration of private and public schools to sensitize the students about the awareness of the importance of trees.

It is estimated that by 2050 six billion people will live in cities and that unprecedented urbanization should not mean concrete urban sprawls. Creating green spaces and planting trees in urban centres can significantly improve

our quality of life and well-being, he remarked.

Brazil's central bank maintains record low 6.5% interest rate

Brasília (AFP/APP): Brazil's Central Bank maintained its key interest rate at the historic low of 6.5 percent on Wednesday, despite uncertainty related to next month's presidential elections and a weakening of the currency against the dollar. Following 12 successive cuts, the key interest rate -- the main tool in the fight against inflation -- has been stable since March. "The evolution of the situation encourages the maintenance of the rate at its current level," said the Central Bank in a statement. Most analysts don't expect the rate to be increased again until 2019, when it should be raised to 8.0 percent. Inflation accelerated unexpectedly in June, up 1.26 percent on the previous month, due in part to a truckers' strike that paralyzed the country at the end of May. It slowed in July (+0.33) before a surprise drop of 0.09 percent in August, leaving inflation at 4.09 percent for the year, still within the upper limit of the government's target inflation range: 3 to 4.5 percent.

Inflation remains under control despite the real's struggles, where it hit a record low of almost 4.2 to the dollar last week.

It has lost more than 20 percent since the start of the year as Brazil's at times surreal presidential election campaign creates nervousness in the markets.

Current opinion polls have right-wing ex-army captain and confirmed fan of torture by the 1964-85 military dictatorship, Jair Bolsonaro, and last-minute leftist Workers' Party (PT) substitute candidate Fernando Haddad in the lead.

Haddad was only put forward by the PT a week ago after jailed former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva finally gave up on his attempts to stand in the election, for which he is barred due to Brazil's "clean-slate" law.

Bolsonaro, meanwhile, is convalescing in hospital after he was stabbed by a leftwing activist while on the campaign trail earlier this month.

New Zealand economy picks up amid agricultural growth

Wellington (AFP/APP): New Zealand's economic growth hit a two-year-high in the second quarter on the back of a strong performance from the agricultural sector, official data showed Thursday. Statistics New Zealand said the economy expanded 1.0 percent in the three months to June 30, the biggest quarterly rise since mid-2016. The agriculture, fisheries and forestry sector was the standout performer, up 4.1 percent, with mining the only industry among the 16 measured to contract. The quarterly figure exceeded market expectations and put New Zealand's annual growth to the second quarter at an estimated 2.7 percent. Capital Economics' chief Australia and New Zealand economist Paul Dales said the surge in growth was probably temporary, citing favourable weather for farmers. He believed it would moderate as the year progressed, resulting in the Reserve Bank of New Zealand keeping its base interest rate at 1.75 percent "for a very long time yet".

"We still believe that the combination of low confidence, a subdued housing market and easing net migration will result in growth slowing further next year rather than accelerating as the RBNZ hopes," he said in a note to clients.