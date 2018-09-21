Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Addressing 39th Session of United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, leader of the Kashmir delegation Altaf Hussain Wani said that Kashmir is paradise on earth which is washed in blood every day by the Indian occupying forces through their repeated acts of state terrorism and violence.

A message reaching and released to the media here states that delivering his statement under Agenda item 4 on behalf of World Muslim Congress, the Kashmir delegation leader underlined that the voices of the innocent people in the occupied Jammu Kashmir state were being suppressed through bullets and pellets. “Indian Army's large-scale deployment has led to atrocities against the people of Jammu & Kashmir. Indian soldiers have been found involved in killing of unarmed civilian protesters during public funerals, use of excessive force and use of munitions of riot control beyond the established international standards,” he said.

"This is documented in detail in the first ever report of the Office of the High Commissioner on Kashmir, released on 14 June 2018," Wani pointed out. Referring to the report, Altaf Hussain Wani, also senior vice chairman of Jammu Kashmir National Front, said that the report has established that the right to self-determination of people of Jammu and Kashmir is protected under international law. "The report asked this Council to establish a Commission of Inquiry (COI) to investigate past and ongoing human rights violations perpetuated by Indian occupation forces," Wani added.

He In any responsible democracy, such a damning report would have initiated a debate on improving the state's human rights record. But the Government of India not only rejected it but intensified military operations against a popular and peaceful movement, killing 35 Kashmiris after 14 June, the day UN report was released. It was expected this Council will hold a special session to discuss the OHCHR report, but unfortunately I have to say the civilized world has sewed its lips on the violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and allowed India to continue its state barbarism.

"Against all odds, the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir continue to pin hopes on the forum to come to their rescue," Wani said emphasizing upon the Council to end silence and join OHCHR to investigate rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

ELECTIONS: Sohail Shujah Mujahid, nominee of the Founders Group, has been elected unopposed as the president of Azad Jammu Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mirpur for 2018-2019, AJKCCI sources said.

Similarly Choudhry Muhammad Shoukat and Wajid Rasool Mir, of the same Founders Group, were elected unopposed respectively as Sr Vice President and Vice President of the Chamber for the same period in the elections process completed here on Thursday, the sources told this Correspondent here on Thursday.

Non of the rival candidates jumped to contest against the newly-elected all three unopposed victorious office bearers of the AJKCCI, Mirpur by the end of the stipulated date fixed for filing of the nomination papers for the elections to the AJKCCI Mirpur, the sources added.

Earlier, Sikander Beig, Aftab Shabir, Haroon Mustafa Khan, Wajid Abbasi, Saleem ud din, Majid Naseem and Zulfiqar Ali from the Corporate Sector and Sohail Shujah Mujahid, Wajid Rasool Mir, Raja Imran Muneer, Ch. Kaashif Bajaar, Muhammad Zahid Subhani, Muhammad Sheir Chaudhry, Kamran Arshad Butt and Nazia Perveen from Associate Class were elected as members of the executive Committee of the AJKCCI, the sources added.