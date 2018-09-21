Share:

SIALKOT - Hundreds of male and female Sikh Yatrees visited Gurudwara Babey Di Beri in Sialkot amid tight security.

They participated in their religious rites and refreshed their pre-partition memories. While talking to newsmen at Gurudawara Babey Di Beri, the Sikh pilgrims highly hailed Pakistan government's efforts for looking after their sacred places and providing and safeguarding the rights of minorities in Pakistan.

The Sikh pilgrims led by Navneet Kaur highly hailed the Pakistan government's sincere efforts for ensuring the religious freedom of the minorities and safeguarding the sacred places and Gurudwaras of the Sikh community in Pakistan.

They also thanked Pakistan for rendering splendid hospitality to the visiting Sikh Yatrees (pilgrims) reached there from Pakistan and across the world. Sikh leaders Sardar Sohan Singh, Sardar Manmohan Singh, Sardar Gurupareet Singh, Sardar Badal Singh, Preet Kaur, Naseeb Kaur and Sukh Pareet Kaur, while talking to the newsmen here today, said that there was no doubt to say that Pakistan was peaceful country and the people of Pakistan were also very peace-loving. They said that the Pakistanis have given marvelous love, affection, care and unforgettable hospitality to the visiting Sikh pilgrims.

They said that they felt it homelike while visiting Pakistan in a fully secured and love-filled atmosphere.

"We have brought love here and will go back with the unforgettable love given them by the people of Pakistan," they said.

They also pledged to make sincere efforts to promote the soft image of Pakistan globally as a peaceful and peace-loving country.

They also wished durable peace and developed people-to-people relations between both Pakistan and India. They stressed the need of early start of meaningful peace talks between the both nuclear neighbours (both Pakistan and India). They added that the people of both Pakistan and India wanted durable peace.

On the occasion, Sialkot’s Sikh Leader Sardar Jaskaran Singh Sidhu said that the Sikh community in Pakistan, India and Europe has warmly welcomed the Pakistan government’s proposed decision to open the Kartarpur border between Pakistan and India to facilitate the Sikh pilgrims in their visa-free entry to Darbar Sahib Kartarpur Shakargarh near here.

He said that visa-free entry of the Sikh pilgrims to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, after opening the Pak-India Border, would be a great facility for the Sikh pilgrims as well.

On the occasion, MPA Mahinder Pal Singh said that India must give positive response to Pakistan’s sincere efforts regarding opening of the Kartarpur border.

Meanwhile, Giyani Gobind Singh (Administrator Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur-Shakargarh) told the newsmen that early opening of Pak-India Border near Kartarpur was on cards.

Later, the Sikh Yatrees also visited the Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Shakargarh and participated in the three-day long religious rituals of the 479th death anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Sikh Yatrees (devotees) from all over the country and abroad are arriving at Kartarpur to attend the three-day rituals of the 479th death anniversary of the founder of their faith.

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) officials claim that they have made all the preparations for a comfortable stay and dining of the devotees arriving to attend the rituals. The devotees are being served food items and fruit juices.

The district police claimed to have made fool-proof security arrangements for the event. Walk-through gates and CCTV cameras were also installed there besides establishing a monitoring room has been set up to monitor the event.

According to official estimates, some 3,000 Sikh devotees will attend the concluding ceremony of the event on Sept 22, 2018.