LAHORE - Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Economic Affairs Dr Salman Shah Friday inaugurated a 3-day “22nd Textile Asia International Trade Fair” at Expo Centre here.

Over 450 foreign delegates from 27 countries are participating in the fair, which has been jointly organised by Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) and the E-commerce Gateway Pakistan (ECGP).

Addressing the inaugural ceremony as chief guest, Dr Salman Shah said that Pakistan had created an experienced lot of cheap labour in textile industry and China could utilise the force for its textile industry to compete in the world market.

He said that the Punjab government was planning to create a conducive environment for business. In this regard, he said that broader consultation with the business community was being made, which would be transformed into the measures to enhance ease of doing business. He acknowledged that the textile industry was the key industry of Punjab having value added clusters in Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan, which were contributing a lot to the economic development.

He said that like the federal government, the Punjab government was also ready to provide incentives to the textile industry to enhance its competitiveness in the world market and increase country’s exports.

ECGP President Dr Khursheed Nizam said the exhibition would lead the way in providing opportunities to all participants in different sectors like buying, selling potential of textile and garment machinery, clothing textiles accessories, textile raw material supplies, textile dyes chemicals, embroidery machines, power & air-compressors for textile industry and textile allied services.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Ahmad Hasnain delivered address of welcome to the chief guest and the participants. He urged the government of Punjab to patronise the business community to meet the current challenges to be faced by the country.

PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif said that several Chinese companies from different cities and provinces had shown interest to relocate their textile, garment and accessories production units to Punjab and the current Textile Asia Fair would be helpful to conclude a number of agreements with the local counterparts in this regard.