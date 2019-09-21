Share:

ISLAMABAD - In Occupied Kashmir, people staged forceful demonstrations in central, north and south Kashmir, on Friday against the Indian occupation and repeal of special status of the territory by Narendra Modi-led communal Indian government.

Soon after Juma congregational prayers, people took to the streets in Srinagar, Bandipora, Baramulla, Kupwara, Islamabad, Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and other areas of the occupied territory. They raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Indian troops and police personnel fired teargas shells and pellets on protesters at several places, injuring many of them.

The occupation authorities had imposed restrictions in Srinagar, Kupwara, Handwara, Ganderbal, Islamabad and Bijbehara areas to prevent demonstrations.

The authorities did not allow people to offer Juma prayers in many major mosques including Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid, Dargah Hazratbal, Dastgir Sahib, Charar-e-Sharif and Jamia Masjid Kishtwar.

Meanwhile, normal life remained paralyzed in the Kashmir valley on the 47th consecutive day.

The residents are virtually observing civil curfew to register their protest against scraping of special status of Occupied Kashmir by the Indian government.

All markets, business establishments, shops and educational institutions remained closed while transport was off the road.

Presence of government employees in the offices remains thin. Communications links including internet and mobile phone services remain suspended and TV channels closed in Kashmir valley and Muslim-majority areas of Jammu.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian government’s move to repeal the special status of Kashmir was actually confession of its defeat in the territory. The party spokesman Maulvi Rafique condemned the arrest of Hurriyat leaders and activists and shifting them to different jails of India.

On the other hand, a spokesman of UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, at a Press briefing in New York said that the UN Chief plans to raise the Kashmir dispute during his discussions with various leaders attending the upcoming 74th session of the General Assembly.

A US court has asked Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and other members of his government to respond within 21 days to the charge that they have illegally occupied the territory of Jammu and Kashmir and are committing gross human rights violations there. The action has been taken on a complaint filed by the Kashmir Khalitsan Referendum Front in a US district court in Houston, Texas, where Modi is scheduled to address a joint rally with President Donald Trump on Sunday.

The Front has also nominated Indian Interior Minister, Amit Shah, and another functionary, Kanwal Jeet Singh, as the accused responsible for this illegal occupation and for committing gross human rights violations in the territory.

Kashmiris, Khalistanis and their sympathisers will hold anti-India protest demonstrations and rallies in Houston on Sunday against Narendra Modi’s visit.